Friday, Oct 07, 2022

John Abraham-backed Tara vs Bilal gets new release date

Directed by Samar Iqbal, the slice-of-life film Tara vs Bilal features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the title roles.

Tara Vs BilalJohn Abraham announced that his production venture Tara Vs Bilal will now release earlier than expected. (Photo: Instagram/harshvardhanrane)

Actor John Abraham on Friday announced his upcoming production Tara Vs Bilal will hit cinema halls on October 14. Directed by Samar Iqbal, the slice-of-life film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the title roles.

Abraham, who is producing the project under his banner JA Entertainment alongside T-Series and TVB Films, took to Twitter to share the new release date of the film.

“We introduce to you, this extraordinary match of Tara and Bilal! In cinemas 28th October,” the actor tweeted.

The movie was earlier set to arrive on October 14. Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Tara Vs Bilal is co-produced by Minnakshi Das and Shiv Chanana.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:13:36 pm
