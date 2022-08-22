John Abraham-backed Tara vs Bilal gets release date

Actor John Abraham on Monday announced his upcoming production Tara Vs Bilal will be released in theatres on October 14.
Directed by Samar Iqbal, the slice-of-life film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the title roles.
John Abraham, who is producing the movie under his banner JA Entertainment alongside T-Series and TVB Films, took to Instagram to share the release date of the movie.
“#TaraVsBilal a slice of life film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee to hit the big screens on 14th October 2022! Directed by Samar Iqbal and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and John Abraham, the film showcases the clash of two opposites Tara and Bilal,” read the caption of the post which also featured the first looks of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee from the film.
Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Tara Vs Bilal is co-produced by Minnakshi Das and Shiv Chanana.
