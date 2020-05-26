John Abraham acquires Hindi remake rights of Prithviraj’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum

John Abraham is set to remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Hindi. John Abraham is set to remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Hindi.

Bollywood actor John Abraham is set to produce the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam drama Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles.

John, who has been producing films under his banner JA Entertainment since 2012, took to Twitter to make the announcement. The Batla House star said he was impressed by the perfect balance of action, thrill and a good story in Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

“At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience..we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake in Hindi. Really Excited !!!” John Abraham tweeted.

It is not certain yet if John will also act in the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

