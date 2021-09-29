John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns to release on Eid 2022: ‘Iss baar eidi villain dega’

Bollywood filmmakers have been grabbing the best available date to release their pending movies. On Wednesday, John Abraham announced the release date of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The film is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh’s 2014 thriller Ek Villain.

The Mohit Suri directorial will hit the screens on July 8, 2022, on the occasion of Eid. It was earlier scheduled to release on February 11, 2022, but its shoot got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to his Twitter account, Abraham wrote, “Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna – 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022.” The other cast members, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani shared identical tweets as they announced the release date of their film.

Mohit Suri tweeted, “Guess who’s back!! Smiling face with horns 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022.” Talking about Ek Villain Returns, the filmmaker had earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride.”

Revealing a bit about his film, Suri had earlier told indianexpress.com, “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected.”

Ek Villain Returns is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The film also stars Tara Sutaria.

Besides Ek Villain Returns, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is also ready for a theatrical release. The film will release in cinemas on November 26 this year.