John Abraham’s next is based on historic 1911 football match

John Abraham had recently announced a six-film deal with director Nikkhil Advani and producer Bhushan Kumar. Under the collaboration, the first project will be based on a historic game of football. Titled 1911, the film will narrate the story of a football team captained by Shibdas Bhaduri, to be played by John himself. According to the actor, the period drama is not just a story about the captain or the teammates but is an inspiring and important chapter in India’s freedom struggle.

Advertising

“What makes 1911 special is that it is not just about the coach, the players or even the game, it’s also about India’s freedom struggle. Like with Parmanu, the idea is to educate in an entertaining way so viewers walk out of the theatre saying, ‘Wow, I didn’t know this!'” John said.

1911 will be helmed by Nikkhil Advani, who recently collaborated with John Abraham on Satyamev Jayate and Batla House.

“I’ve been wanting to make a film set in Kolkata, talking about its people, culture and heritage. 1911 is even better because it moves beyond Bengal to encompass all of India and its history. It’s a huge responsibility to tell this story right as it’s almost folklore to the people of Bengal as well as it’s so close to John. I’m thrilled he thinks that I will be able to do it justice,” the director said.

Advertising

Bhushan Kumar said, “We are extremely happy to announce our first film as part of our six-film deal and it gives me great pleasure to be associated with a film which tells the story of the emergence of the most iconic club in India, as well as a truly inspiring moment in our history”

1911 goes on floors in November 2019 and will be shot over 3 months in Kolkata. The makers are eyeing a mid-2020 release.