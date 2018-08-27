Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
John Abraham reunites with Anees Bazmee for Pagalpanti

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee had last directed John Abraham in the 2015 entertainer Welcome Back.

Updated: August 27, 2018 4:34:02 pm
aneez bazmi with john abraham Anees Bazmee might also direct Aankhein 2, starring Amitabh Bachchan.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has confirmed that he will be directing actor John Abraham in Pagalpanti. He says they are both excited about the new collaboration. Bazmee had last directed John in the 2015 entertainer Welcome Back.

“John is definitely there in Pagalpanti. I had done Welcome Back with John. It became a huge hit… I wanted and even he wanted that we do a new film together… Now we have a new subject, so he is quite excited and I am also very excited. We will start work on it soon,” Bazmee told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Known for films like Welcome, No Entry and Singh Is Kinng, Bazmee is toying between different projects as of now. There are talks that he may also direct Aankhen 2, with megastar Amitabh Bachchan set to feature in it.

But without giving any confirmation, Bazmee said, “Talks are on around Aankhen 2… We will lock it soon.”

There’s also buzz about a film that actor Kartik Aaryan has signed with Bazmee, but Bazmee said, “See, around three or four films are going on. But I have to plan what we should start, and what to do… There’s lots going on.”

On the work front, John Abraham is enjoying the success of his latest release Satyameva Jayate, which is soon going to touch the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film, which has received a positive response from the audience, has been directed by Milap Zaveri and also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
