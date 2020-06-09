John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur to feature in new single Gallan Goriyan

The music video of Gallan Goriyan is directed by Adil Shaikh. (Photo: Instagram/mrunalthakur). The music video of Gallan Goriyan is directed by Adil Shaikh. (Photo: Instagram/mrunalthakur).

After the success of Batla House, actors John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur will share screen space once again in the music video of “Gallan Goriyan.” The single has been crooned by Dhvani Bhanushali.

Talking about the collaboration, Mrunal said, “This was the first time I was doing a typical nach-gana song and I am glad to have had this experience although I was quite nervous. Choreographer Adil and Alisha really helped me to open up. It helped that I had rehearsed for about two weeks. In the song, I am supposed to catch John Abraham’s attention and I can be seen flirting with him. Being new to the song and dance routine, John would boost my confidence by saying, ‘Mrunal don’t freak out. If you feel stuck somewhere, just smile because you have a beautiful smile and that will take care of everything’.”

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is elated to work with John Abraham once again. The producer said, “When I first heard “Gallan Goriyan”, I knew it would be an instant hit with audiences. This is an out-and-out fun dance song by Dhvani Bhanushali and Taz who understand the kind of music Gen-X audiences relate to. The song has a catchy tune and great lyrics. John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur bring the song to life. Their chemistry is a huge pull and one of the song’s biggest highlights.”

“Gallan Goriyan” will release on June 11.

