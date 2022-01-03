John Abraham, wife Priya Runchal test positive for Covid-19: ‘Experiencing mild symptoms’

Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Instagram and shared a post that they are now quarantining at home and haven’t been in contact with anyone else. He also added that they have mild symptoms.

John wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

(Photo: Instagram/ John Abraham) (Photo: Instagram/ John Abraham)

Owing to the spike in Covid and omicron cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government had announced several restrictions and new containment zones in the city. The spread of infection is higher in areas such as Bandra, Colaba, Fort, Malabar Hill, Andheri and GG Worli as the average growth rate in the last seven days has gone up. Mumbai on Sunday recorded 8,063 new Covid-19 cases.

Other Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor had tested positive recently, as well. Kareena has recovered and is out of quarantine, while Rhea is still in the process of recovery.

John Abraham was last seen in the film, Satyameva Jayate 2.