John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar start shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow

John Abraham will shoot the action scenes on the streets of Lucknow. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar started shooting for the first schedule of Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Director Milap Zaveri said, “On the first day, we will shoot only with the lead pair, but subsequently, other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid will join in. We will be shooting across Lucknow, including at heritage structures like palaces and colleges.”

Producer Nikkhil Advani shared that Milap thought Lucknow would be an apt setting and relocated the story there. Milap also informed that some of the live locations will be sealed off, to stop the crowd gazers. This would ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. On shoot, only the cast and crew members will be present.

The director lauded John Abraham for agreeing to shoot in these tough times. Acknowledging the challenge, producer Bhushan Kumar said stringent SoPs will create a safe shooting environment.

“It will be scary for the crew at live locations, but it is important to give our audience some entertainment during this pandemic,” Bhushan Kumar said while promising that the second installment of the Satyamev Jayate will be bigger and better.

Satyameva Jayate 2 co-produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on May 12, 2021.

