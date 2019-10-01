John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar channel their patriotism in Satyameva Jayate 2 posters

The first posters of John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 are out. The posters released by the makers on Tuesday show the actors, literally, wearing patriotism on their sleeves.

John’s poster sees him bare his chest to reveal an Indian flag. Divya’s poster, on the other hand, sees her clothes take on the silhouette of an Indian map. Given Satyameva Jayate’s theme, this is not out of the ordinary.

With Satyameva Jayate 2, the cast hopes to repeat the success of 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With SMJ2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times,” John Abraham said.

Satyameva Jayate 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, as well as Emmay Entertainment, is slated to release ‪on October 2, 2020.