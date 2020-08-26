John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari to play Arjun Kapoor’s grandparents

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari's story is set in 1947, around the time of India’s Independence.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh recently started shooting for their upcoming yet-to-be-titled film. Joining them today are John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be seen playing Arjun’s grandparents.

John and Aditi’s story is set in 1947, around the time of India’s Independence.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays John Abraham’s love interest and the younger version of Neena Gupta’s character in the film. The two will be shooting for their part for a week during this indoor schedule. They will then reunite with the team for a brief outdoor shoot schedule in October.

John, who plays a Sikh for the first time, is also co-producing the Nikkhil Advani directorial along with Bhushan Kumar.

“The team has taken extreme care, following all the SOPs issued by the ministries and concerned authorities. As a producer, it’s important for me to look out for our cast and crew,” said the actor.

Talking about her role, Aditi Rao Hydari said, “John and I play a couple in 1946–47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board.”

Director Nikhil Advani described how John and Aditi’s love story is important and in line with the story of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s characters.

“The idea is to realise true love through the story of a woman who’s been yearning for closure for 70 years. There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition,” he shared in a statement.

“It’s a story of love, values, bonds and family over two different eras. John and Aditi’s is an old-school love story while Arjun and Rakul are in a modern-day relationship,” producer Bhushan Kumar concluded.

The Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh film is directed by Kaashvie Nair.

