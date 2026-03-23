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When John Abraham said Abhishek Bachchan ‘completes’ him after accepting Best Jodi award from Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu
With the Chetak Screen Awards set for April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a throwback to a standout moment from the 15th edition, when John Abraham accepted the Best Jodi award for Dostana from Bipasha Basu and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during the 15th Annual Screen Awards, when the Best Jodi (Jodi No. 1) award was won by Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham for their performances in the film Dostana.
Interestingly, the award was presented by John’s then-girlfriend, actor Bipasha Basu, along with Abhishek’s wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, making the moment even more special and memorable for the audience.
After Aishwarya and Bipasha announced the winner of the Best Jodi award, John Abraham walked onto the stage alone to accept the trophy for Dostana. Aishwarya accepted the award on behalf of her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, who could not be present at the Screen Awards.
READ ALL CHETAK SCREEN AWARDS STORIES HERE
John Abraham began his his acceptance speech by thanking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu, who had presented the award.
Sharing a humorous message from Abhishek Bachchan, John said that his co-star had asked him to thank their “sautans,” Bipasha and Aishwarya. He added that Abhishek had also conveyed his thanks to everyone from afar.
John then expressed his gratitude to director Tarun Mansukhani for making what he described as a “wonderful and highly entertaining” film, Dostana, calling it a “very non-pretentious” project. He also thanked producer Karan Johar for the opportunity, joking that Karan had simply told him to “get out of the water in a pair of yellow trunks.”
Watch John Abraham’s video from Screen Awards here:
John Abraham jokingly also said he was “really missing Abhishek Bachchan’s hairy chest,” referencing their on-screen chemistry in Dostana. The playful remark left the audience in splits, including Abhishek’s mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who was seen laughing heartily at the joke.
John went on to add, “Feels kind of strange but I really miss Abhishek here because he completes me.”