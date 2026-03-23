When John Abraham said Abhishek Bachchan ‘completes’ him after accepting Best Jodi award from Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu

At the Screen Awards 2009, the Best Jodi (Jodi No. 1) award was won by Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham for their performances in the film Dostana.

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during the 15th Annual Screen Awards, when the Best Jodi (Jodi No. 1) award was won by Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham for their performances in the film Dostana.

Interestingly, the award was presented by John’s then-girlfriend, actor Bipasha Basu, along with Abhishek’s wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, making the moment even more special and memorable for the audience.

After Aishwarya and Bipasha announced the winner of the Best Jodi award, John Abraham walked onto the stage alone to accept the trophy for Dostana. Aishwarya accepted the award on behalf of her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, who could not be present at the Screen Awards.