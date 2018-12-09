Joe Jonas on Nick-Priyanka: I knew they were a match made in heaven

Singer Joe Jonas says his brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra are a “match made in heaven”. The DNCE frontman said he loves the way Nick feels for Priyanka. “Seeing Nick’s face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven,” Joe told Entertainment Tonight.

Advertising

The 29-year-old singer said he loved the amalgamation of cultures at the couple’s recent wedding and admitted everyone was ”in tears” throughout the ceremonies.

”My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears,” he added.

Joe also shared a photo of the couple and captioned the image as, “Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family @priyankachopra !!! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week. ❤️”

Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family @priyankachopra !!! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v3CGGcUiEC — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 6, 2018

Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows in a twin ceremony in Jodhpur, India on December 1 and 2.

Advertising

The duo first got married as per Christian rituals and followed it up with a traditional Hindu wedding.

Joe attended the ceremonies with his fiancee, Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner and other family members.

Earlier, Joe and his fiance Sophie Turner slammed an article for calling Priyanka Chopra a “modern-day scam artist” over her marriage to his brother, American singer Nick Jonas.

Joe wrote on Twitter, “This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next.”

The article, published on The Cut website, claimed that Nick shares a “fraudulent relationship against his will”.

(With inputs of PTI)