Monday, Dec 19, 2022

BSP MP on Pathaan controversy: Job of clearing films should be left to censor board

Shah Rukh Khan and his film Pathaan are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang.

Photos of BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali and Besharam Rang songBSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in parliament spoke on the controversy of Besharam Rang song. (Photos: KDanishAli/Twitter, PathaanTheFilm/Twitter)

The controversy around Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song from Pathaan echoed in the Lok Sabha on Monday as BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali slammed those demanding a ban on the movie, saying the job of clearing films should be left to the Central Board of Film Certification.

As the Lok Sabha took up issues of urgent importance, the BSP leader said many linked to the ruling party — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — were demanding a ban on the film claiming it has hurt Hindu feelings.

He said similar demands have also been made by an “Ulema board”.

“It is a new trend, those in the government are demanding that the film be banned… Someone from the Ulema board also said the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film should be banned,” Ali said.

“The job of banning movies should be left to the censor board. There are many artistes among our members. Sanatan Dharma is not so weak that it would be in danger due to someone wearing a colour… Nor is Islam so weak that a movie may hurt it,” said Ali.

“Such threats should not be made,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan and his film Pathaan are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang. Those who have demanded a ban on the film include Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra, and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also sought a ban on the movie for “misrepresenting Islam”.

The song launched last week has so far garnered more than 81 million views on YouTube.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 04:43:14 pm
