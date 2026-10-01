Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar made Mamik overnight star, refused films for 5 years, drug abuse changed life

Sometimes, one needs to make mistakes to understand what we truly value. Actor Mamik Singh appears to have learnt that lesson the hard way. The actor who once rejected work for five years after the success of Aamir Khan runaway hit Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar eventually reached a point where he was willing to take on even the smallest roles — including a blink-and-miss appearance in Bell Bottom and a role in the acclaimed series Scam 1992.

Recently seen in a supporting character of a Pakistani General in Ikkis, Mamik Singh was one of television’s most prominent stars through the 1990s and 2000s. His acting career, too, got off to a dream start. He made his film debut in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, playing Aamir’s elder brother, and soon found himself flooded with offers. But Mamik wasn’t interested in just any role. He turned down projects he felt weren’t worthy of him, and in doing so, spent some of his most promising years away from films. Later, he battled drug abuse, which took a toll on both his personal and professional life.

Actors Mamik Singh and Kinshuk Vaidya in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Express archive photo Actors Mamik Singh and Kinshuk Vaidya in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Express archive photo

Mamik’s journey in showbiz began after he completed his education and took up a job at an advertising agency. There he tried his hand at modelling, and his photoshoots soon attracted attention from filmmakers who began offering him film roles. However, Mamik remained selective and refused to take up anything unless he was convinced about the project.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Mamik ignored offers for five years

His first film was Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, in which he played Aamir Khan’s elder brother. His character resonated with audience and brought him considerable popularity. The success also resulted in several offers, but Mamik turned them all down for nearly five years because he did not find the roles interesting enough.

Speaking about the phase in a throwback interview available on the YouTube channel Karma Star, Mamik said, “The offers I received after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar were not impressive enough. I didn’t feel like taking them up. I was receiving a lot of offers, but no meaty role. By this time, I had entered the television industry.”

ALSO READ | Flydubai incident: ‘Hero’ passenger credits TV show with helping avert crash, save 174 lives

Mamik became a prominent face on TV

Mamik went on to play Dr Satish Khanna in the BR Chopra-produced television show Kanoon. With no film projects that appealed to him, he appeared in shows such as Chandrakanta, Yug and Deewar, among others.

Story continues below this ad

However, it was the 2000s that brought him some of his biggest television successes. Shows such as Ssshhh… Koi Hai, Vikraal Aur Gabraal and Shaka Laka Boom Boom made him a familiar face among television audiences.

Actors Akanshi Tripathi and Mamik Singh in TV show Allahrakha. Express archive photo Actors Akanshi Tripathi and Mamik Singh in TV show Allahrakha. Express archive photo

While Mamik’s selective approach to work may have made him appear picky, his co-star KK Goswami remembers him very differently — as a hardworking actor who never threw tantrums on set.

“I learnt a lot from Mamik. Irrespective of the weather, he had to wear these heavy costumes. Often, it used to be very difficult to work in the heat, but he never complained,” Goswami told The Podcasting Couch.

‘Mamik gave away all of his salary’

Goswami also recalled Mamik’s generosity and said that the actor would often give away a significant portion of his earnings to people around him.

Story continues below this ad

“Mamik is a very understanding and generous human being. He suffers himself to make others feel at ease. He would often distribute his entire salary among people on set,” Goswami said on The Mani Podcast.

Actor-host Aman Verma with Mamik Singh, in game show Sansui Khullja Sim Sim. Express archive photo Actor-host Aman Verma with Mamik Singh, in game show Sansui Khullja Sim Sim. Express archive photo

According to Goswami, Mamik would receive his monthly salary at the end of the month, which could be around Rs 2-3 lakh. “As soon as the salary came, people around him would come to him with their sob stories and he wouldn’t think twice before handing them over the money. He would keep Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000 for himself and distribute the rest,” he recalled.

When Mamik walked out of Vikraal Aur Gabraal

Despite the success and popularity of Vikraal Aur Gabraal, Mamik left the show after around a year. He later told WildFilmsIndia.com that he wanted to produce a show. In another interview with Tap Talks, he spoke about differences of opinion that eventually led to his exit.

“Vikraal is known because of me. At that time they wanted to make a movie and continue, but there was so much pressure at that point in time. It was a successful concept, but things happened. There was a little bit of difference of opinion in terms of thinking between the producer, director and actor, for which reasons somewhere along the line, they had to shut shop,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Drug abuse changed his life

Soon after, reports about Mamik battling drug abuse began to emerge. The difficult period affected his personal life as well, eventually contributing to the end of his marriage. He had married in 1997. Professionally, too, he became increasingly absent from the screen.

The experience, however, changed his attitude towards work. The actor who had once rejected several opportunities began to understand the value of simply having work. He eventually returned to television with Suno… Harr Dill Kuchh Kehtaa Hai, working with the same producers behind Vikraal Aur Gabraal.

“The producers are my friends. I asked them to give me work. The last television show that I did was for these same producers, Koi Hai, in which I played Vikraal,” he said.

Mamik’s attitude towards work had changed. He no longer believed that opportunities should come looking for an actor. Instead, he felt actors needed to actively seek work.

Story continues below this ad

“Whoever is in need of work should be the person knocking on doors for work and not the other way round. It is not the industry’s duty to take care of talent. Talent has to reach the industry,” he said.

In another interview available on the Karma Star YouTube channel, Mamik briefly acknowledged his struggles with drugs and reflected on rebuilding his life.

“Every person in his life goes through ups and downs. We never know what causes it or how it happens. You are considered a human being when you get out of such situations and rebuild your life. I am currently in that phase of my life,” he said.

‘I have been quite an idiot all my life’

When he made another comeback with the web series Who’s Your Daddy? Season 2 in 2021, Mamik was candid about the mistakes he had made during the early years of his career.

Story continues below this ad

“I have been quite an idiot all my life. I wanted to act but did not want to knock on anyone’s door. It took time for me to understand that you need to go out, and have focus if you want to keep working. God has been kind, and there have been some wonderful roles that fell into my lap. The kind of start I had, any guy would have taken advantage and moved up the ladder. However, I didn’t have a plan but now I want to change things for myself,” he told SCREEN.

He also said that watching younger actors work made him realise how laid-back he had been during his own prime.

Following his comeback, Mamik appeared in smaller roles, including in the film Bell Bottom and the web series Scam 1992. For an actor who had once been extremely selective about his work, taking on smaller parts marked a significant shift in his approach to his career.

Speaking about his inconsistent presence on television despite having enjoyed considerable success, Mamik attributed it largely to his own laziness.

Story continues below this ad

“Because I was lazy. I know I should have been more than 150 films old and have many TV shows to my credit. I worked only on shows whose makers got in touch with me. They almost dragged me out of my house,” he said.

In 2018, Mamik also made headlines after getting engaged to Meenakshi Sagar, the granddaughter of filmmaker Ramanand Sagar. The two had reportedly been in a relationship for 18 years.

From a promising film debut alongside Aamir Khan to becoming a television favourite, walking away from opportunities, battling personal struggles and eventually learning to seek work rather than wait for it, Mamik Singh’s career has gone through several unexpected turns. His story is ultimately one of a performer learning, albeit later in life, to value the opportunities he once took for granted.