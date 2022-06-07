Jitendra Kumar turns a magician trying to win a football tournament in Netflix film Jaadugar

Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu is riding high on the success of his latest web show Panchayat 2. And even before the audience could get enough of him, Netflix on Tuesday announced its upcoming project with the star of the season. Titled Jaadugar, it is a touted to be a sports-comedy-drama with Jeetu playing the main lead.

The streaming platform shared the news with a teaser video, where we see Jeetu playing a magician, and also a man trying to fulfill his dreams. Jaadugar also stars Javed Jaafery and Arushi Sharma.

As per the synopsis, “Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him – the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years!”

The makers claim that Jaadugar revolves around friendships and love wrapped in a heartwarming sports comedy. Director-producer, Sameer Saxena said in a statement, “Jaadugar is our attempt to present a completely fresh take on sports and romance. With magic as another key element in the film, we have tried to tell a story that’s high on entertainment and caters to an extremely wide audience.”

Jitendra Kumar is known mainly for his collaborations with TVF, including projects like Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers and Kota Factory, apart from the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

He is currently seen reprising his Abhishek Tripathi in hit web series Panchayat season 2 that is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.