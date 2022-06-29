Jitendra Kumar says he had to put on magic shows to prepare for Jaadugar: ‘People can catch things’

Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya plays a magician in his upcoming film Jaadugar. The actor recently revealed that he had to conduct a few magic shows to be confident in his skills.

Jitendra said, “I began training for the magic tricks back in November 2020 and it was quite a long and tedious journey which lasted for around a month and a half. My trainer strongly advised me that until I did a show, I wouldn’t pass. This was back when the lockdown still prevailed, so we organised a virtual zoom show. I had meticulously set up the lights and props to ensure people would get tricked and I’ll pass. Well, it worked! I successfully tricked them with a lot of music as well.”

The Panchayat actor said that the magic show “definitely gave me a confidence boost and helped me hone my skills better” but the virtual show wasn’t enough. So, he proceeded to do a few live shows as well. “I did a show on a stage along with props, and also performed a street show with a close group. I realised when the audience is small – there are no lights and no music to aid you and you have to trick people, which is tougher as people can catch things,” he said.

Directed by Samir Saxena, Jaadugar also stars Javed Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him – the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years!”

Jaadugar releases on Netflix on July 15.