TVF Pitchers actor Jitendra Kumar excited to make Bollywood debut

Web series actor Jitendra Kumar, known to ardent followers of The Viral Fever shows, is set to make his feature film debut with Chaman Bahaar. He is confident the audience will love and connect to the character he essays in the quirky entertainer.

Jitendra has shows like TVF Pitchers, TVF Permanent Roommates and TVF Bachelors Season 2 and Tech Conversations with Dad to his credit.

His movie debut, Yoodlee Films’ Chaman Bahaar, revolves around Billu, a young small town paan-shop owner who falls in love with a pretty school girl who lives in a house opposite his shop.

His shop becomes a hub of all the young boys of the locality to assemble there just to get a glimpse of the girl. Meanwhile, Billu pines away in silence over his lady love and experiences the full spectrum of romance and heartbreak, without the girl ever being aware of it.

Jitendra said in a statement, “I have been working in digital shows and web series and had been looking for the right script and character to enter the film space, that’s when ‘Chaman Bahaar’ happened. The film has a very interesting and entertaining premise and a very quirky musical touch – an intriguing one at that, and my character experiences a huge emotional arc during the course of the film.

“I am really excited about this role and this film – which the audience is surely going to love and connect to.”

The film is being directed by debutant director Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, who has previously assisted acclaimed Indian filmmaker Prakash Jha on his films Aarakshan and Raajneeti.

The director describes the Chhattisgarh-set film as “a fun, romantic satire”, while Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, TV and Films, Saregama and Yoodlee Films, said: “It’s a tragi-comic love story and the milieu of a small town, on the cusp of change, makes it even more interesting.

