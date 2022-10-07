Four More Shots Please Season 3 gets release date; Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra join cast

Amazon Prime Video web series Four More Shots Please, starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in the lead roles, is coming back with another season. The International Emmy-nominated show’s third season, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, will premiere on October 21.

Four More Shots Please 3 will also see the return of Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar. Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh will be joining the upcoming season.

Producer Pritish Nandy revealed that Four More Shots Please Season 3 will take Anjana, Damini, Umang and Siddhi to Italy and Punjab. Sharing his excitement, Pritish said in a statement, “The success of our first two seasons has driven us to produce a power-packed season 3. Four More Shots Please! travels to Italy and Punjab this season, apart from South Mumbai; the drama is bigger, the scale is larger, and the friendship is stronger. The show’s nomination at the international Emmys in 2021 is a testament to the fact that Four Shots Please! has hit a personal note with audiences in India and internationally. There is really no other show that celebrates female friendships like Four More Shots Please! and I’m hopeful that our fandom will grow substantially with this new season.”

Creator Rangita Pritish Nandy added, “Season 1, you met Anjana, Damini, Umang and Siddhi, season 2 you saw them stumble through life-lessons and blunders, season 3 watch our girls own themselves; drama, failures, errors in judgment, losses and warts, all included. In that sense, season 3 is our most personal season. There is no way that you will not want to be a part of this friendship.”