‘Luckily I didn’t get fired’: Jim Sarbh recalls hitting Sonam Kapoor with a gun during Neerja

Actor Jim Sarbh has played some impactful roles on the big screen as well as in the OTT space. As he completes a decade in the film industry, Jim expresses his disappointment over the hierarchy system on film sets. In a conversation with Hollywood Reporter India, Jim Sarbh also revisits his debut film Neerja and recalls hitting Sonam Kapoor with a gun.
‘I accidentally hit Sonam Kapoor’
Ram Madhvani-directed Neerja was released in 2016. Actress Sonam Kapoor played the leading role of Neerja Bhanot in the biopic. In the film, Jim Sarbh was seen as one of the terrorists who hijacked the plane. Recalling his first day of shooting for the film, Jim Sarbh revealed that he accidentally hit Sonam Kapoor. “On my first day on shoot, an accident happened. I accidentally hit Sonam Kapoor in the mouth with the gun. I told myself, ‘Oh my God, what have I done? ‘ I will never forget that intensity and panic. However, she was such a sport about it, and everyone else was enjoying what else I was doing, luckily I didn’t get fired off my first film; otherwise, we wouldn’t be here.”
Jim, who has been quite vocal about the process of filmmaking in the industry, also shared his views on hierarchies on film sets. He said, “That time, I was getting introduced to film hierarchy, coming from the theater space that was also very new and different. I don’t think I am still adjusted to it. All my experiences up until that time were that we were all working on a project together. I didn’t get it. Not that; that project was like that.”
‘In the structure of the hierarchy, sometimes, people feel undervalued’
He went on to share his views on the hierarchy system further and said, “There are these very distinct hierarchies, which I think the more we can dissolve them, the better the future of filmmaking will be. When everyone has been picked because of what they do and for their contribution to a particular project, the more there will be a mutual feeling of respect amongst everybody. Then you will want to do your job the best. In the structure of the hierarchy, sometimes, people feel undervalued, and it creates a situation where mediocrity can also thrive. It’s complicated.” He even lauded his latest show, Titan, for being that project where this system didn’t exist.
In July, while talking on The Streaming Show podcast, Jim revealed how he was treated badly in his initial days in the film industry. “I was young, I was pretty hot-headed. I got angry. I couldn’t understand how people could be like this. I just couldn’t understand it. I came from some amount of working in the US, and then from a we’re-all-equal theatre space… I just couldn’t… I just could not believe it. It made me very angry. Angry and upset and hurt and disappointed… I just lie more. No one cares about your truth,” Jim had shared.
He further added, “But if I had to go back, I’d say, listen, you weren’t able to say what you wanted to say more kindly back then; just lie. Lie. Forget it. Go into a room, scream into a pillow, come outside and say, ‘I love that you somehow can’t afford a car to take us back home even though you’re paying us nothing at all, and the main actor drove up like this… I love that!’ I’m going to take the train!’ Lie, lie a lot. Tell your close friends the pain. No one else cares; they don’t care. ”
Jim Sarbh made his acting debut with Neerja in 2016; he later went on to star in films like Death In The Gunj, Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Sanju, and many more. In the OTT space, Jim has been seen on shows like Made In Heaven, Rocket Boys, Four More Shots, Made In India: The Titan Story, and more.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More