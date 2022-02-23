Jhund trailer: Amitabh Bachchan promises a rousing human drama centred around sports, watch

The first full trailer of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is out, and it promises to be an engaging sports drama about human spirit overcoming all obstacles. The movie has been helmed by acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who is also responsible for giving audience moving films like Fandry and Sairat.

The long clip offers an intriguing peek into the world of Jhund, where we see Bachchan rallying street children to form a football team. He sees potential for growth in them that no one else can see, not even the youngsters themselves. There is also a glimpse of what appears to be a rousing climactic monologue from Bachchan’s character Vijay as he makes the case for his ‘team.’ The video also lets the audience know that the society too is responsible for contributing to the destruction of the youth who seemingly have nowhere to go. The music by Ajay-Atul only heightens the drama further.

Earlier in the day, Big B had teased the trailer launch by sharing a brand new poster of the movie along with the caption, “Aayi yeh toli hai, haath milake ek hi cheez boli hai. Aaj aayega trailer, bas rehna taiyaar aap!” Jhund marks the Hindi film debut of Manjule, and also his first collaboration with the actor. The music of popular composer duo Ajay-Atul is already a hit with the audience.

The film is said to be inspired by the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of an NGO called Slum Soccers. In the movie, Bachchan plays a professor who takes it upon himself to better the lives of street children by giving them a concentrated purpose. He gathers them together and inspires them to play football as a team.

Jhund also features Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. Jhund marks the actors’ second collaboration with Manjule, having previously worked together in Sairat.

Also see | Jhund song Aaya Ye Jhund Hai: An energetic number featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Jhund will release on March 4 in theatres.