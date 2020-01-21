Jhund teaser: Amitabh Bachchan to coach a unique football team

Jhund teaser was released on Tuesday. Jhund teaser was released on Tuesday.

The first teaser of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund is out. The Nagraj Manjule directorial also features Sairat actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

Though Bachchan is not seen in the teaser, his baritone in the background does the needful. The video has him telling the audience – “Don’t call it Jhund (crowd). Call it a team.” This as we hear the sound of chains, followed by a back shot of a group of young boys and girls in attack mode.

Jhund is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Professor Barse helped a group of slum kids form a football team of their own. His NGO works towards the upliftment of underprivileged children through football.

T 3014 – NAGPUR .. for ‘Jhund’ .. the new project by Nagraj , his first in Hindi, the maker of ‘Sairat’ the Marathi block buster .. a centre of attraction .. and NAGPUR, geographically apparently the centre of geographic India .. may the 2 centres thrive ! pic.twitter.com/e6GGMH3iSP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 3, 2018

Jhund happens to be the Bollywood debut of Marathi director Nagraj Manjule. It is the director’s first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan.

Jhund is slated to release on May 8 this year.

