Jhund teaser: Amitabh Bachchan is ready to lead a pack of slum kids as their soccer coach

After many delays, the much-awaited Jhund is set to finally take us on field, with Amitabh Bachchan leading a pack of slum kids towards their goal, literally. Based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur-based NGO Slum Soccer, Jhund chronicles the story of a professor, who encourages street children to build a football team, in order to help them find a purpose in life.

Ahead of its release next month, the makers have restarted its promotional campaign, beginning with its new teaser that was shared on Tuesday. It shows a bunch of slum kids creating music from trash material as Big B walks up to them, leading the pack as their mentor.

Jhund marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Nagraj Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster Sairat and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama Fandry. The film faced innumerable delays for over two years, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It was also stalled from releasing on OTT platforms, owing to copyright issues.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

Jhund will now have its theatrical release on March 4.