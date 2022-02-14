scorecardresearch
Monday, February 14, 2022
Jhund song Aaya Ye Jhund Hai: An energetic number featuring Amitabh Bachchan and his ‘jhund’

Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur's NGO Slum Soccer. The movie marks the directorial debut of Nagraj Manjule in Bollywood, and his first collaboration with the industry's superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 14, 2022 2:29:11 pm
jhundA still from Jhund's title track.

The first song of the highly-anticipated Nagraj Popatrao Manjule film Jhund, called “Aaya Ye Jhund Hai,” is out. The title track has been sung by one half of the film’s composer duo, Atul Gogavale. The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

The video is basically an extension of the trailer where we see the same ‘jhund’ of youngsters walk in slow motion and demand their own space in the world through the relevant lyrics penned by Ajay-Atul. The music video seems gritty, yet stylish, especially in the way it has been edited and cut, not something you would easily associate with Manjule’s aesthetics, at least looking at his previous realistic cinema.

As far as the song itself is concerned, “Aaya Ye Jhund Hai” is an energetic number boosted by the drum beats used in the track. It is easy to see why a good chunk of it was used in the film’s trailer as well. It has a very anticipatory feel to it, as if the Jhund in question are about to announce something pivotal with their arrival on screen, perfect background score material.

Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur’s NGO Slum Soccer. The movie marks the directorial debut of Manjule in Bollywood, and his first collaboration with the industry’s superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Jhund will hit theatres on March 4.

