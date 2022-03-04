Jhund director Nagraj Manujle: ‘Fairy tales sell in cinema but it’s important to also tell the story of beasts’

Not many filmmakers ‘dare’ to host a screening three days before the release of their film unless they are as confident as Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. His latest directorial Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, has garnered positive reviews from celebrities and critics alike. Based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse, the film sees Bachchan’s Vijay rallying street children to form a football team to give them a purpose in life. For the filmmaker, the idea of the film came from producers Bhushan Kumar and Savita Raj Hiremath who wanted to tell this story with Big B as its face.

“When I got to know that the makers are looking at Bachchan sir to play the main role, it got me excited immediately. I was so inspired by the thought. I did my research, worked on the script and went to meet him. It was going to be always him and we are glad that he said yes to it,” Nagraj said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Stating that the megastar brought ‘khatarnak energy’ to the sets, the director confessed that he was worried about working with Amitabh Bachchan in his first Bollywood film. He shared, “I would wonder what we could and could not do with sir. Then what happens to the schedule. When I spoke to him, he asked me to work as per my style and he will be there. ‘Aap jab bolo hum aajayenge’ (I will come whenever you want). You won’t believe it but he stuck to his words and would be on set even at 7 am shoot or night shifts. It really came as a surprise to me.”

Besides Bachchan, the world has also been lauding the youngsters in Jhund. Sharing that he roped in 20 kids from Nagpur to play the youngsters, Nagraj Manjule said, “They are all acting for the first time. I have always liked working with fresh talent and non-actors. And I must say that even if someone doesn’t like the film, they will definitely love these kids. You will enjoy their performance thoroughly. On set, while they were a little star-struck working with Big B, sir was so supportive and made sure everyone was comfortable. This made the kids more confident.”

He revealed that while he met Vijay Barse and his team, there is also his own perspective and opinions in Jhund. Calling it his ‘creative liberty’, the filmmaker said that it is fiction but inspired by a real story. In recent times, we also saw Rani Mukerji’s Hichki that dealt with the inclusion of slum kids in society. When asked if he feels films can bring about a change in society, he said, “I don’t know if it will but I really think that slum kids should get a chance. They have talent, passion and so much hard work to give. All they need is an opportunity. As for films, I think they can initiate conversations and present a new outlook towards life. Art’s prime objective is to mirror society and my films do the same. Realising where we are wrong can help us better ourselves.”

Nagraj Manjule further shared that while many may believe he is only doing films on issues in society, he has the intelligence to do new things too. “I don’t fear being boxed at all. I know it is my strength to tell real stories. And whenever I want, I can do different stories too,” he said. Inspired deeply by BR Ambedkar, the Sairat director also shared how it gets frustrating to see religion, caste, and socioeconomic status still dividing people. Saying that he hopes things get better, he added, “We will never prosper if these differences continue to eat us. For a better life and happier life things need to change, and I think it will gradually. We need to keep the hope alive.”

Given Nagraj’s film talks about real people and stars non-actors rather than the ‘stereotypical good looking faces’, we wondered if it gets difficult for him to push his films as a commercial project. “I agree that films are all about good-looking faces. I too watch these stories. But it’s not necessary that all of them have to be beautiful. There are people who relate to my films and watch them because they don’t have a perfect life. Maanta hu pariyon ki kahani bikti hai cinema mein but kabhi rakshashon ki kahani bhi dikhani chaiye (I agree that fairy tales sell in cinema but sometimes one has to also show stories of the beast). My actors may not fit the bill of a good-looking actor but cinegoers love them because they are real.”

Lastly, Nagraj Manjule revealed that he was always adamant about releasing Jhund in theatres. He also mentioned he knows the film will work by word of mouth, as the audience will connect with it. Sharing his takeaways from Jhund, the filmmaker said, “Most importantly I got to work with Bachchan sir. I don’t know what life has to offer me next. Even if there are many big films and awards, I don’t think anything can be bigger than this feat. Also, having grown up on Big B’s Vijay avatar, I not only got him in my film but also have a Vijay to cherish.”

Jhund has hit cinema halls across India.