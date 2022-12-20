Amid Besharam Rang row, YRF to release new Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone. See first look

Amid the many controversies that have surrounded Pathaan’s Besharam Rang, Yash Raj Films is all set to release the second song of the film titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The first look of the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was released on Tuesday.

The look features Shah Rukh Khan with his hair tied up and dressed in a white shirt and Deepika Padukone in a brown outfit with silver boots. The two are posing against a yellow vintage car. The song is scheduled for a release on December 22. In a recent #AskSRK session, the star had revealed that Arijit Singh has sung the number.

Director Siddharth Anand said in a statement that the song personifies the spirit of the titular character Pathaan. “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes,” he said.

#JhoomeJoPathaan is a modern fusion Qawaali & celebrates #Pathaan’s style and Panache.

#JhoomeJoPathaan is a modern fusion Qawaali & celebrates #Pathaan's style and Panache.

Speaking about the music of the song, Anand said, “The song is modern fusion Qawaali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for.”

The filmmakers released a teaser of the film in November, followed by the first song Besharam Rang. The song drew in a lot of controversy because of the colours of the outfits of the actors with many politicians objecting to it, and demanding that the visuals should be changed. They also threatened the release of the film in a few states.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after 2018’s Zero. In a recent conversation with cricketer Robin Uthappa, SRK said that after returning to work after his hiatus, he felt nicer. “When I started working again, there was this strange hunger and newness to work. I have been working for the last 32 years and I never thought there will be a time when I will not work. But it happened. But ever since I have returned, I feel bigger, better, faster and happier. I really like it when I hear that my shot is ‘ok’. I feel nicer,’ he said.

Also starring John Abraham, Pathaan is scheduled to release on January 25.