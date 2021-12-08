Jersey song Maiyya Mainu: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur make a beautiful couple in this heartwarming number

A new song from upcoming film Jersey is out. Titled “Maiyya Mainu”, the song is a romantic number picturised on the film’s lead pair Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. It showcases the beautiful beginning of their relationship which finally leads to their marriage.

Composed by Sachet and Parampara and sung by Sachet, the song has been penned by Shailender Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Shellee. While the song is quite soothing, its music video also delivers the goods. Shahid and Mrunal share great chemistry and make a good on-screen couple. Sharing the song on social media, Shahid called the song a “lyrical love letter”.

Speaking about the song, Jersey co-producer Aman Gill said, “Maiyya Mainu is a song that showcases the deep bond between our protagonists played by Shahid and Mrunal. They’ve both done a brilliant job in the movie. Sachet-Parampara have composed the romantic song of the season and we hope you enjoy listening to it.”

“Maiyaa Mainu” is the second song from the film to be released. The first song “Mehram” has struck a chord with music lovers.

Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the Telugu film, Jersey is slated to hit theatres on December 31. It is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi.