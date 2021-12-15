Jersey song Baliye Re: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur romance like no one’s watching

Shahid Kapoor has mastered the art of romancing with his eyes. And this is evident from the latest song from his upcoming film Jersey, titled “Baliye Re.” The third track from the sports-drama further takes us inside the love story of Shahid’s character with his onscreen partner, Mrunal Thakur.

“Baliye Re” is a pleasing love ballad. Crooned by Sachet Tandon, Stebin Ben and Parampara Tandon, the song has contemporary tunes with a youthful vibe. While the use of drums and electric guitar stand out, its lyrics go well with the romance that unfolds on screen. Though the rap segment could’ve been avoided, and we also get a deja vu of Shahid’s previous film Kabir Singh in some portions.

Watch Jersey’s song Baliye Re.

Several visuals in the song have already been seen in its previous track “Maiyya Mainu.” It looks like the makers want to keep a lot about the movie under wraps, until it releases on December 31.

Composers Sachet-Parampara said, “Baliye Re is a sensual groove song that will make you reminisce when you had adrenaline pumping through your veins! Shahid and Mrunal’s chemistry in the song will have you hooked to your seats!”

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Original director Gowtam Tinnanuri is returning to helm the Bollywood version too. Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi. It also stars Pankaj Kapur.