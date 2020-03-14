Jersey shoot suspended amid coronavirus scare, Shahid Kapoor says, ‘Be responsible’

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is scheduled to release in August. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is scheduled to release in August. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter account to inform his fans that the shoot of his upcoming film, Jersey has been stalled. The decision has been taken in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus scare.

“At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.” Shahid wrote on Twitter.

Jersey, a sports drama, is a remake of a Telugu blockbuster of the same name. The original film starred Nani and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The remake is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also directed the original 2019 Telugu film. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor and is expected to release in August this year.

However, the shoot of Sanjay Gupta-directed gangster drama, Mumbai Saga will continue as per the schedule. The filmmaker shared on Twitter, “Bollywood: Shoot of John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga to continue as usual.” The film has an ensemble cast, including Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Mahesh Manjeraker, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar.

In a statement, Gupta said, “We’re ensuring that we don’t take any chances ever since news broke out about a few confirmed cases in the country. We’ve told people not to shake hands and get themselves tested if they have cold, cough or fever. We even have a doctor on location who checks everyone for Covid-19 symptoms the moment they arrive.”

Also, a Mumbai Mirror report suggests, the makers of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai will continue with the film’s shoot in Mumbai.

