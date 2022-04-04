Jersey new trailer: Shahid Kapoor gets the truest advice from his son, watch video

Jersey is “one man’s journey towards the impossible.” And going by the upcoming Bollywood movie’s trailer, it might just be Shahid Kapoor’s best performance in recent times. Shahid plays a father struggling to live upto the expectations of his son in Jersey. Revolving around cricket, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur as his lady love, who seems to be both his strength and weakness, apart from Pankaj Kapur.

The latest trailer of the sports-drama shows the bond between Shahid and his onscreen son and the latter’s conviction in his father to get through the Indian cricket squad. The failed cricketer in Shahid’s Arjun Talwar gets a new lease of life seeing his son’s confidence in him, and he decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India, even if it meant crossing numerous obstacles to prove himself in the eyes of the selectors. The on-field scenes also seem to give the film some adrenaline-pumping moments.

Watch the trailer of Jersey.

Jersey is the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani. The original sports drama, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, won awards in the Best Telugu Film and Best Editing categories at the 67th National Film Awards in 2019.

Shahid Kapoor had previously said, “I am a fan of the original film. I loved the way Nani performed. I didn’t wanted to do another remake. I was looking for a story that was worthy, different and fresh. This one stayed for me. It resonated with me. Remakes are not easy. There is a sense of responsibility to not spoil people’s memory related to the original. It is far more challenging. This story was worthy of being told. It inspired and taught me something that I am going to keep with myself for life.” He added that the shoot of Jersey happened in Chandigarh while the cricket part was shot in Mohali.

Gowtam Tinnanuri has helmed the Hindi version too. It is produced by Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films.

Jersey was previously set to release on December 31, 2021. It got postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases. The movie will now have its theatrical premiere on April 14. It’ll face a clash with KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast at the box office.