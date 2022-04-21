Jersey movie review and movie release LIVE UPDATES: Ishaan Khatter is ‘filled with pride’ on watching brother Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is finally releasing in theatres on April 22. The film’s release date changed quite a few times owing to the pandemic, and later to avoid a clash with Yash starrer KGF 2. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur in a significant role.
The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is an adaptation of the Telugu film that starred Nani in the lead role. The Telugu version was also directed by Gowtam. The film won two National Film Awards: Best Feature Film – Telugu and Best Editing, and was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience.
This is Shahid’s second Telugu adaptation after Kabir Singh, which proved to be the success of his career. He earlier told indianexpress.com, “I was more assured when I was doing Jersey, more confident this time. I was a little unsure the last time (Kabir Singh).” He added, “Roles like Arjun and Kabir are so challenging, and there’s a pressure of not letting the original film down. Then there’s your dad. So there was a lot to deal with. But having him in all those scenes helped tremendously. You end up giving it your best as an actor. It’s always amazing to learn from him.”
The audience has been flocking to the theatres for a few weeks now, with RRR and KGF 2 being major examples of films minting big money at the box office but it looks like Jersey will not be in the same league as them. Earlier, film trade exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com, “In terms of box office, I don’t think Jersey will open ballistically.” But, he added, “It might not be a good starter, but it will grow by the day and will register a good total.”
Film trade expert Girish Johar said, “KGF 2 is going to have a good second weekend as well. But having said that, Jersey will still have takers as the film has emotionally strong content.”
"This one is all heart with stellar performances. Hats off to pull this film during the pandemic," wrote Varun Dhawan after watching Jersey.
Actor Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram stories and praised everything about Jersey. He wrote, “My brother Shahid Kapoor, just like Arjun in the film you are in top form and play your part on the front foot from start to end. Your hard work, effort and effortless charm come through in every scene. Totally loved you in the film.” He further called Mrunal “effortless and effective”, adding that watching Pankaj Kapur is a “treat and a learning experience.”
Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar called Jersey a 'definite' watch. He tweeted, "So #Jersey is a DEFINITE watch by the entire family, refreshing take of a story filled with emotions. With #KGF2 slowing down, it will now get breathing space at BO to perform better! @shahidkapoor is superb. Poised. Restrained.Powerful. Nuanced.💞 @mrunal0801is endearing, strong & very effective. #PankajKapoor is effortless. Direction by #GowtamTinnanuri is very good.Music,is below par, if good, would have definitely added more strength to its legs at BO."
Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter shared his views about Jersey. He wrote on Instagram, “As a brother I’m filled with pride. As an actor with respect. And as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan Shahid Kapoor.” He added, "I feel privileged to have watched this journey somewhere from the sidelines. Jersey is that simple, humane and assured film that hits home at all the right places. A film that invites you into its world and takes you on a journey. Rising, falling and ultimately peaking like a symphony.”
Aanand L Rai shared his verdict of Jersey. He tweeted, "You are brilliant @shahidkapoor! #Jersey is sheer emotion that penetrates into your heart. @mrunal0801what a mature performance! This is one of the most difficult portrayals of man-woman relationship in recent times. Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!!"
Raj and DK watched Jersey and showered praises on the film. In a tweet, the filmmaker duo wrote, "#Jersey is a beautifully narrated bittersweet emotional ride. @shahidkapoor is brilliantly understated and restrained, ready to explode. He knows when to hit the sixer and when the single! He impresses and surprises every time!"