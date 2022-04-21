Jersey movie review and movie release LIVE UPDATES: Ishaan Khatter is ‘filled with pride’ on watching brother Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is finally releasing in theatres on April 22. The film’s release date changed quite a few times owing to the pandemic, and later to avoid a clash with Yash starrer KGF 2. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur in a significant role.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is an adaptation of the Telugu film that starred Nani in the lead role. The Telugu version was also directed by Gowtam. The film won two National Film Awards: Best Feature Film – Telugu and Best Editing, and was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience.

This is Shahid’s second Telugu adaptation after Kabir Singh, which proved to be the success of his career. He earlier told indianexpress.com, “I was more assured when I was doing Jersey, more confident this time. I was a little unsure the last time (Kabir Singh).” He added, “Roles like Arjun and Kabir are so challenging, and there’s a pressure of not letting the original film down. Then there’s your dad. So there was a lot to deal with. But having him in all those scenes helped tremendously. You end up giving it your best as an actor. It’s always amazing to learn from him.”

The audience has been flocking to the theatres for a few weeks now, with RRR and KGF 2 being major examples of films minting big money at the box office but it looks like Jersey will not be in the same league as them. Earlier, film trade exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com, “In terms of box office, I don’t think Jersey will open ballistically.” But, he added, “It might not be a good starter, but it will grow by the day and will register a good total.”

Film trade expert Girish Johar said, “KGF 2 is going to have a good second weekend as well. But having said that, Jersey will still have takers as the film has emotionally strong content.”