Jersey is a story that speaks of a phoenix rising from the ashes: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in Jersey. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor has finished shooting for Jersey. The actor on Tuesday penned an emotional post, summing up his experience of working on the Bollywood film.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Shahid mentioned how he is proud of the entire team that has been able to wrap the film in 47 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a film wrap on #jersey …. 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference,” the 39-year-old wrote.

Shahid Kapoor said that Jersey is the one film where he could connect to it’s “underlying spirit.”

“Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey … we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations” he concluded.

Shahid Kapoor shared this picture on Instagram. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor shared this picture on Instagram. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the 2019 Telugu film Jersey starring Nani in the lead role, is directing the Hindi version.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Jersey also features Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd