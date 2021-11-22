Shahid Kapoor shares Jersey’s first poster and trailer release date: ‘We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years’

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday treated fans to the first poster of Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Nani starrer of the same name. Sharing the poster, Shahid wrote, “ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him.”

He added that the trailer of the film will release on November 23.

Telugu film Jersey, which released in 2019, starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The film revolved around Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son.

The sports drama, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, won awards in the Best Telugu Film and Best Editing categories at the 67th National Film Awards.

Earlier during an Instagram LIVE, Shahid Kapoor said that before he saw success with Kabir Singh in 2019, he was “unhappy” with the way his career was shaping up. “I watched Jersey before Kabir Singh. The time when I saw it, I was unhappy. I used to think where my career would go, what I will do next. So, I could relate to the story of Jersey, which is about late success. It’s about a man who finds glory at a time when people retire,” Shahid said.

The actor heaped praise on Nani, saying that the Telugu actor was so good in the role that he made him “cry four-five times”. Shahid also revealed that many dissuaded him from doing the Jersey remake, saying that he should avoid playing his age after featuring as a college boy in Kabir Singh.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has Raj and DK’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video series and a film with Ali Abbas Zafar. The yet-untitled project is said to be the Hindi remake of the French film Nuit Blanche.