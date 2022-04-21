Jersey celeb reviews: Shahid Kapoor film a ‘bittersweet emotional ride’, Ishaan Khatter pens note for ‘powerhouse bhaijaan’

Shahid Kapoor’s performance in his latest film Jersey is being hailed by many celebs. Post the special screening of the sports drama in Mumbai on Wednesday, Bollywood stars took to social media and posted their reactions, with many calling it a “bittersweet emotional ride.”

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name, starring Nani. The original went on to win two National Awards. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri has returned to helm the Bollywood version too.

Filmmakers like Aanand L Rai and Raj and DK were all praise for the movie and the cast. Aanand tweeted, “You are brilliant @shahidkapoor! #Jersey is sheer emotion which penetrates into your heart. @mrunal0801 what a mature performance! This is one of the most difficult portrayals of man woman relationship in recent times. Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!!”

Director-duo Raj and DK, with whom Shahid is set to make his OTT debut, wrote on Twitter, “#Jersey is a beautifully narrated bittersweet emotional ride. @shahidkapoor is brilliantly understated and restrained, ready to explode. He knows when to hit the sixer and when the single! He impresses and surprises every time!”

Director Krishna DK at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Director Krishna DK at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar arrived together for Jersey’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar arrived together for Jersey’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter arriving for Jersey screening with mother Neelima Azeem. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter arriving for Jersey screening with mother Neelima Azeem. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Director Abhishek Kapur was also seen at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Director Abhishek Kapur was also seen at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

David Dhwana arrived with his son David Dhwana arrived with his son Varun Dhawan and daughter-in-law Natasha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farah Khan at Jersey’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farah Khan at Jersey’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also attended Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also attended Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jersey revolves around Shahid’s character, who’s a failed cricketer. It traces his journey towards fulfilment of his son’s dream of seeing him play for the Indian cricketing squad and wearing the team’s jersey. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur as Shahid’s onscreen love interest, and his father Pankaj Kapur as the coach.

Other stars like actors Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and more attended Jersey’s special screening too.

Varun Dhawan at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha spotted at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha spotted at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur was snapped too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur was snapped too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Newlywed actor-model Shibani Dandekar arrived with husband Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Newlywed actor-model Shibani Dandekar arrived with husband Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut also made an entry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut also made an entry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya was flanked by her father Sanjay Kapoor and brother Jahaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya was flanked by her father Sanjay Kapoor and brother Jahaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh arrived with rumoured boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh arrived with rumoured boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jackky Bhagnani at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jackky Bhagnani at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Katrik Aaryan also attended Jersey’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Katrik Aaryan also attended Jersey’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani came to cheer for her Kabir Singh co-star, Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani came to cheer for her Kabir Singh co-star, Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon looked vibrant at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon looked vibrant at Jersey screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nikkhil Advani was also spotted. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nikkhil Advani was also spotted. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput, mother Neelima Azeem and half-brother Ishaan Khatter were also spotted at the screening of Jersey. Ishaan later shared his views about Jersey. He penned on Instagram, “As a brother I’m filled with pride. As an actor with respect. And as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan Shahid Kapoor.”

Ishaan added, “I feel privileged to have watched this journey somewhere from the sidelines. Jersey is that simple, humane and assured film that hits home at all the right places. A film that invites you into its world and takes you on a journey. Rising, falling and ultimately peaking like a symphony.” Shahid in his reply, sent a lot of love to Ishaan.

Actor Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram stories and praised everything about Jersey. He wrote, “My brother Shahid Kapoor, just like Arjun in the film you are in top form and play your part on the front foot from start to end. Your hard work, effort and effortless charm come through in every scene. Totally loved you in the film.”

Kunal further called Mrunal “effortless and effective”, adding that watching Pankaj Kapur is a “treat and a learning experience.”

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also appreciated Kapur. He wrote on Instagram “His transformation of body language and voice at different time lines during the film is a masterclass.”