An Action Hero song Jehda Nasha teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi sizzle in dance track

The teaser for the dance track “Jehda Nasha” from An Action Hero has just dropped. The video sees Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi posing next to flames and in dimly lit rooms. Ayushmann is dressed in shades and a white suit, while Nora has opted for a rather glitzy look. Going by the slew of YouTube comments, fans are eagerly waiting for Nora to showcase her best moves.

Jehda Nasha is crooned by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani and Harjot Kaur. It is a recreation of the hit Punjabi song “Nasha” composed by Jalal and Faridkot.

Ayushmann Khurrana had earlier shared the poster of the song with the caption, “Get ready to the dance floor once again with #JehdaNasha, with a sizzling twist! Out soon! #AnActionHero in cinemas near you on Dec 2, 2022.”

Apart from Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora will also feature in an item song in An Action Hero. The Anirudh Iyer directorial, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, will release in theatres on December 2.