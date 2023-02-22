scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Inside Jeh’s poolside birthday bash hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: A theme cake, relaxed vibe

Jeh Ali Khan's second birthday bash was hosted at home by Kareena and Saif. Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Saba Pataudi were present at the party.

jeh birthday bash 1200Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated son Jeh Ali Khan's second birthday in style. (Photos: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest child Jeh Ali Khan turned two on February 21. The family came together to celebrate the day. Kareena-Saif hosted a poolside  terrace party that was attended by Karisma Kapoor, her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saba Pataudi, among others. A few others also joined the family for the celebrations.

Soha Ali Khan shared a video from the bash and wrote, “In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know…” The video has Karisma, her son Kiaan, Saif, and Kareena. The video also gave a quick glimpse of Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu walking down the stairs.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for son Jeh comes with his sulky photos: ‘Doesn’t want to leave my lap’

Soha, Saba, and Saif also posed for a photo together.

Saba shared a photo of Jeh in his mother Kareena’s arms as he blew out candles on a cake. The text on the grand two-tier cake read, ‘Happy Birthday Our Darling Jeh Baba’. Saba also shared a reel that has many photos of the family from the celebration, “HAPPY MEMORIES 💞 😊 Jehjaan turns 2! Mahsha’Allah…#siblings #sisterlove #bonds #brother #jehjaan,” she wrote.

Kareena also shared several posts on her Instagram Stories. In a photo, Saif and Taimur posed for the camera near the pool. Angad Bedi was also standing behind in one of the photos.

See all photos and videos from Jeh Ali Khan’s birthday bash:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram) (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram) (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

See some birthday wishes for Jeh Ali Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan earlier shared an adorable birthday wish for her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh on his second birthday. She posted a couple of photos of herself with Jeh as he refused to leave her lap while she was working.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:10 IST
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
