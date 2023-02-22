Inside Jeh’s poolside birthday bash hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: A theme cake, relaxed vibe

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest child Jeh Ali Khan turned two on February 21. The family came together to celebrate the day. Kareena-Saif hosted a poolside terrace party that was attended by Karisma Kapoor, her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saba Pataudi, among others. A few others also joined the family for the celebrations.

Soha Ali Khan shared a video from the bash and wrote, “In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know…” The video has Karisma, her son Kiaan, Saif, and Kareena. The video also gave a quick glimpse of Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu walking down the stairs.

Soha, Saba, and Saif also posed for a photo together.

Saba shared a photo of Jeh in his mother Kareena’s arms as he blew out candles on a cake. The text on the grand two-tier cake read, ‘Happy Birthday Our Darling Jeh Baba’. Saba also shared a reel that has many photos of the family from the celebration, “HAPPY MEMORIES 💞 😊 Jehjaan turns 2! Mahsha’Allah…#siblings #sisterlove #bonds #brother #jehjaan,” she wrote.

Kareena also shared several posts on her Instagram Stories. In a photo, Saif and Taimur posed for the camera near the pool. Angad Bedi was also standing behind in one of the photos.

See all photos and videos from Jeh Ali Khan’s birthday bash:

See some birthday wishes for Jeh Ali Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan earlier shared an adorable birthday wish for her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh on his second birthday. She posted a couple of photos of herself with Jeh as he refused to leave her lap while she was working.