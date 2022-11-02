scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Jeh Ali Khan is a tree hugger in mom Kareena Kapoor’s new photo from London

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos from a park where her son Jeh Ali Khan seems to be having a gala time running around trees.

Kareena Kapoor with Jeh (Instagram: Kareena Kapoor)Kareena Kapoor with Jeh Ali Khan at a park. (Photo: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London to shoot for Hansal Mehta’s next crime thriller. Kareena is accompanied by her son Jeh Ali Khan on the workation. On Wednesday, the actor shared pictures from her latest outing with Jeh.

Kareena took a day off from work and took Jeh sightseeing. She shared photos from a park where Jeh seems to be having a gala time running around trees. On the other hand, Kareena looked super stylish in a denim shirt, winter jacket and joggers. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Kiss a tree..Be free…Fall with the love of my life #Day off from work…Loving it (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is back in India with his dad Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena said that at least one parent will be around their kid all the time as her family comes first. “One parent is always there. Saif finished Adipurush and now it’s time for me to work. We keep taking turns. But I know it’s still difficult. It’s the hardest thing to do,” she said.

ALSO READ |Saif Ali Khan on secret to successful marriage with Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’ve made her a book reader. She has made me more gregarious’

Family is also the reason why we don’t get to see Bebo in many films. She admits that she wants to do more, however, for her it’s a good sacrifice. “I’m always tempted, like I should do one more film if the offer or the role is too good. But it’s okay if I have to sacrifice a few good films or scripts because it’s worth it. Because then I can spend time with my children, which is my priority,” she said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 08:33:13 pm
