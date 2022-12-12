scorecardresearch
Jeh Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video from yoga session is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Kareena Kapoor Khan was joined by her youngest son Jeh Ali Khan during her yoga session.

jeh, kareena kapoorKareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh perform yoga. (Photo: Anushkayoga/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer Anushka Parwani took to her Instagram handle and shared an ‘awwdorable’ clip of Kareena’s youngest son Jeh trying to distract Kareena while she performs yoga. Jeh tried to copy his mother during the yoga session.

In the video, while Kareena was doing her yoga, Jeh crawled and reached his mother and tried to copy the asanas. He was all smiles and gave cute expressions which made Kareena happy. The actor also reposted the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Pure love.” Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi took to the comment section of the post and wrote, “Jeh Jaaaaan!” Actor Zareen Khan wrote, “Awww,” and dropped red heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

Fans and netizens were all hearts for Jeh and called him ‘adorbale’ and ‘inspiring’. While one of the fans commented, “Best thing I have seen today,” another wrote, “The Cutest Video Ever.”

Earlier in an interview with Etimes, Saif Ali Khan had opened up about how Jeh Ali Khan is a ‘mama’s boy’. He said that Jeh is very much attached to Kareena Kapoor and added that he is very sweet. “A little baby running around the house is the best thing to happen to any family. As he begins to talk, I know I will pull him over to my side a bit more (laughs). But it’s lovely to see the bonding between Kareena and Jeh,” Saif said.

Also read |Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan bring sizzle back in Pathaan song Besharam Rang. Watch video

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s thriller in the pipeline.

