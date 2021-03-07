Jeetendra and wife Shobha Kapoor receive COVID-19 vaccine, see pic

Tusshar Kapoor shared the photo of his parents on his Instagram profile. (Photo: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram)

Yesteryear actor and producer Jeetendra got himself his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine with his wife, Shobha Kapoor. Jeetendra’s son, actor Tusshar Kapoor, shared a photo of his parents on his Instagram profile as he announced the news. The actor captioned the photo, “#atlast #vaccinated #gocoronago #gogetvaccination #DrPai #covishield💉.”

Tusshar was last seen in the AltBalaji web series Booo Sabki Phategi opposite Mallika Sherawat, which was released in 2019. He also produced Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, a horror comedy film directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Apart from Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Johny Lever, Hema Malini, Satish Shah, Saif Ali Khan also received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Kamal Haasan had urged his fans to get a jab as well while sharing the news of his vaccination.

He had tweeted, “Sri Ramachandra Hospital I got vaccinated. Everyone who cares not just about themselves but also about others should get the vaccination immediately. Today immunization of body, next month vaccination against corruption. Get ready (sic).”

According to the Ministry of Health, over 2 crore people have received Covid-19 vaccine in the country. In the last 24 hours, 14 Lakh people have received the shot.