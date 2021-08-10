Jee Le Zaraa: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt go on a road trip, Farhan Akhtar to direct

Fans have celebrated Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara for years. But a lot of conversations have happened around why there is not a single true-blue Bollywood road trip film that features three leading ladies. Guess what? Bollywood has heard you. As Excel Entertainment celebrates 20 years, Farhan Akhtar surprised his fans with an announcement that has put a smile on everyone’s face. The actor is back on director’s chair for a female road trip story titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring a dreamy cast with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt on board.

Farhan shared the news on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film will release in 2023.

As soon as the makers announced the news, fans joined to celebrate. “OMG! Will be awesome to see you all in a film together. Can’t wait for this!” wrote a fan while another mentioned, “This is big!.”

Priyanka Chopra shared the announcement clip on her Instagram account with “Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa” as caption. The film marks Priyanka’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. PeeCee has earlier featured in Farhan’s directorial venture Don, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The two had also shared the screen space in Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink. Alia, on the other hand, had earlier collaborated with Tiger Baby Films for their award-winning film Gully Boy. Meanwhile, Katrina was a part of Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Farhan, who was last seen in Toofaan, had spoken about how his director side had taken a backseat “because of the interesting parts” he is being offered. “I do feel lucky with the kind of work I’ve gotten to do over the years. When things come your way, it’s difficult to say no because they’re so exciting. You have a design for your life but life has a design for you. So you have to find the right balance. But I have also been working towards my directorial (venture) while looking for acting opportunities,” he said.