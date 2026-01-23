‘Jealous’ Shraddha Kapoor introduces Amrita Rao as the new face of her own brand: ‘Her qualification is that she is married’

After featuring in a quirky, tongue-in-cheek advertisement last week for jewellery brand Palmonas’ new campaign, Shraddha Kapoor and Amrita Rao are back once again with yet another playful ad film that leans heavily into humour and self-awareness. In the latest promo, Shraddha, the co-founder of the brand, is seen announcing Amrita as its new face. However, judging by her expressions, she is anything but thrilled about the development.

Loaded with a strong meta touch, the ad opens with both actors facing the camera, ready to shoot. As “action” is called from behind the camera, a visibly irritated Shraddha says, “Aapko brand ambassador se milane ke liye main behad khush hoon” (I am extremely happy to introduce you to our brand ambassador). Standing beside her, Amrita quickly responds with a deadpan, “Dekh hi raha hai” (We can see that clearly).