‘Jealous’ Shraddha Kapoor introduces Amrita Rao as the new face of her own brand: ‘Her qualification is that she is married’

In Palmonas’ latest advertisement, Shraddha Kapoor is seen burning with jealousy as she introduces Amrita Rao as the new face of the brand.

Shraddha KapoorIn Palmonas’ new advertisement, Shraddha Kapoor announced Amrita Rao as the brand ambassador.

After featuring in a quirky, tongue-in-cheek advertisement last week for jewellery brand Palmonas’ new campaign, Shraddha Kapoor and Amrita Rao are back once again with yet another playful ad film that leans heavily into humour and self-awareness. In the latest promo, Shraddha, the co-founder of the brand, is seen announcing Amrita as its new face. However, judging by her expressions, she is anything but thrilled about the development.

Loaded with a strong meta touch, the ad opens with both actors facing the camera, ready to shoot. As “action” is called from behind the camera, a visibly irritated Shraddha says, “Aapko brand ambassador se milane ke liye main behad khush hoon” (I am extremely happy to introduce you to our brand ambassador). Standing beside her, Amrita quickly responds with a deadpan, “Dekh hi raha hai” (We can see that clearly).

Shraddha continues, leaning fully into the joke, “Ek actor ke liye isse badi baat kya ho sakti hai ki khud ke brand par koi aur ambassador lana pada. Iski qualification itni perfect hai… shaadishuda hai…” (What could be a bigger thing for an actor than having to bring another ambassador for her own brand? Her qualification is so perfect… she’s married…), but before she can finish, Amrita cuts her off with, “ Tu jo bhi bolo, mangalsutra ka ad mujhe bhi suit karega” (Whatever you say, the mangalsutra ad suits me too).

From there on, Amrita takes over the promotion as the camera slowly zooms in on her, pushing Shraddha to the very edge of the frame. An annoyed Shraddha snaps, “Oye, tu zoom kya kar raha hai? Co-founder abhi bhi main hoon, dono ko rakh” (Hey, why are you zooming in on her? I’m still the co-founder, keep both of us in the frame). Unfazed, Amrita keeps repeating  the brand’s name enthusiastically, much to Shraddha’s irritation, eventually prompting her to storm off the set.

Also Read | Amidst its wackiness, Vir Das’s Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos explores what it means to be a Hindustani

Earlier, the jewellery brand had released another promo featuring a similar playful banter between the two. In that ad, Amrita poked fun at her long-standing image of the “dutiful bride” from Vivah, cheekily referencing her iconic line “Jal lijiye” (Please have some water). She then cleverly tweaked the phrase to tease Shraddha’s jealousy, quipping “Jal rahi hai” (She’s burning with jealousy).

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, which went on to become a major success and the highest-grossing film in the Horror Comedy Universe. Amrita Rao, meanwhile, made her return to the big screen with Jolly LLB 3 last year.

