Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s latest song is a sombre track where Ranveer Singh believes ‘Dheere Dheere Seekh Jaaunga’. Watch video

The makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar released the film’s second song “Dheere Dheere Seekh Jaaunga” on Wednesday. The song is a sombre track that revolves around the responsibility that Ranveer Singh’s character has taken on after he decides to leave his father’s house with his pregnant wife and daughter.

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, the track is crooned by Sheykhar Ravjiani and Priya Saraiya, and penned by Jaideep Sahni. The video focuses on Ranveer realising the responsibility that comes with being a father.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, meanwhile, has landed in a legal soup. As per a report on Live Law, an NGO named Youth Against Crime has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the film over its depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.

Helmed by debutant director Divyang, the social comedy is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma. Besides Ranveer and Shalini, the film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar releases in theatres on May 13.