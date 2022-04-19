Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer: Ranveer Singh says not without my daughter as he plays a Gujarati man on the run

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal in Jayeshbhai Jordaar is nothing like what we’ve seen him do so far. He’s a Gujarati man on the run in the film, with his pregnant wife in tow. Reason? His father and village sarpanch, played by Boman Irani, who demands a male heir and a prospective sarpanch. Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer suggests that the drama touches upon misogyny, female foeticide and gender disparity.

Ranveer, who has done larger-than-life roles recently, whether it is Padmaavat, Simmba or the recent 83, returns to play a relatable boy-next-door who is under the thumb of his father. In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he’s fighting his father, the society and even his own weaknesses, to save his wife, played by Shalini Pandey, who’s pregnant with another daughter.

Watch: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is grabbing attention for Ranveer‘s Gujarati twang, along with the local set-up and detailing. The movie uses humour to ensure it doesn’t look preachy.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film also features Ratna Pathak Shah. Earlier, the movie was slated to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek. However, the producers of Anek shifted the date to May 27. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will now release on May 13.