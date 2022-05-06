Jayeshbhai Jordaar title track: Ranveer Singh makes a ‘Jordaar’ attempt at saving his unborn girl child

The title track of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released on Friday. Titled “Jordaar,” the song summarises the core plot of the movie, about a man’s quest to save his unborn girl child. Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

“Jordaar” is a fast-paced title track, but the music video only has visuals that we’ve already seen in the trailer. The lyrics highlight the character’s frame of mind, as he is caught between his duties as a son and a husband. Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, “Jordaar” has been written by Jaideep Sahni and sung by Vishal Dadlani, Keerthi Sagathia.

In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer plays a Gujarati man on the run with his pregnant wife, because his father and the village sarpanch demands a male heir. The socially conscious comedy touches upon misogyny, female foeticide and gender disparity.

At one of the promotional events, Ranveer spoke about working with Ratna Pathak Shah for the first time. Ratna plays Ranveer’s onscreen mother. The actor said that he has only admiration for the veteran performer. “This is the first time I am working with Ratna m’aam. Ratna m’aam’s kids used to be in my school. She used to always be around during dramatics and annual day. Again, an artiste whom I admire so much. I’ve seen her perform live on stage. I’ve seen her perform on television, in films. She’s such an accomplished artiste with such a vast body of work, a real master of her craft. I always knew it when I saw it but to experience it first hand on set, was really something else,” he said.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. It will be released on May 13.