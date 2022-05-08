Ranveer Singh has been discussing baby names with Deepika Padukone, reveals he has ‘a list prepared’

Ranveer Singh is busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the film, Ranveer plays a man who goes on a mission to protect his wife and unborn child from a patriarchal society. The film touches upon themes such as female foeticide and gender discrimination in a quirky manner.

During most of his promotional interactions, Ranveer has discussed things like family, taking time out for his folks, and his life with Deepika Padukone.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer was if he has any names picked out for future kids. Saying that he constantly obsesses over kids’ names, Ranveer said, “I’m fascinated by unique names, every name phonetically has a different quality. Some are powerful names, some are cute names, and some are short names.”

Ranveer also disclosed that he has a whole list of names prepared for his future kids. Refusing to reveal them, he said, “I’m very secretive about it because I don’t want people to steal them. I don’t want them to get common. I do have a list but I’m playing that card very close to me. But, I’m discussing them with Deepika.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Shalini Pandey as Jayesh’s wife while Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah play his parents. The film is helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar and backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Productions.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released in theaters on May 13, 2022. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018, after dating for several years.