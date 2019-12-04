Jayeshbhai Jordaar first look: Ranveer Singh’s Gujarati avatar is impressive

Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer Singh’s transformation for the characters he plays on screen has been incredible. While the audience is still in awe of his striking resemblance to former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in 83, his look in Jayeshbhai Jordaar is out. And, from the first look of the Yash Raj Films production, it seems Ranveer is out to set new benchmarks in Bollywood.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will see Ranveer playing a Gujarati man. In the first look poster, it is clear the actor has shed weight for the role. His moustache, clothes and hairstyle make him look exactly like an innocent man from Gujarat. Behind him, stand women with a long veil covering their face. According to the film’s team, Ranveer’s character Jayeshbhai is out to protect women and work towards their empowerment.

Talking about his character, Ranveer said in a statement, “As Charlie Chaplin once said, ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines.”

He added, “Jayeshbhai presented an exciting challenge – to deconstruct myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scripted and helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. Talking about the director, Ranveer said, “Divyang has poured his soul into this brilliant piece of writing that will nudge you to introspect whilst making you smile and laugh the entire time.”

The release date of the film bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Ranveer is working on Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 which will hit theaters on April 10, 2020.

