Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an answer to my wishes: Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey will make her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Shalini Pandey will make her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Shalini Pandey, who earned fame after playing the female lead in blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The actor will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

It seems that Pandey, who has just concluded the shoot of the film, wanted to be an actress ever since she was a child. “I only wanted to be an actress since I was a child! I have always enjoyed watching people in different situations. If I get really fascinated by any character, be it onscreen or offscreen, I tend to subconsciously behave like that person, and that can be anything! Maybe the hand gestures, maybe the walk, the way they talk, the way they eat, the way they sigh, it can be the slightest of the mannerisms. So, for me, being an actor comes naturally,” she said in a statement.

The actor added, “I have always been fascinated by drama, fascinated by movies. I enjoy being different people. I have always gotten attracted to movie characters that are strong, loved strong stories that touch your heart. I love listening to stories!”

Shalini Pandey went on to reveal that she is glad her Bollywood journey is starting with Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. She said, “After getting into theatre, I realised how much I loved good, strong content and characters. I am glad that I am getting to start my journey in Bollywood with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. I heard it, and I immediately knew that I had to be a part of it. Good content has always given me an adrenaline rush, and I am glad to be a part of a project that has excited me to perform out of my skin each day on set.”

The actor also hopes she will get a lot of love in Bollywood. “I was thrilled that I was selected for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is an answer to my wishes because it’s a special project. It has its heart in the right place and it will move you and entertain you thoroughly. I know I have given my all for Jayeshbhai Jordaar and I only hope that people like the hard work that I have put in,” Pandey concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd