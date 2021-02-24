On Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, Kangana Rananut shares Thalaivi’s release date

Actor Kangana Ranaut remembered J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, on Wednesday. On the occasion, Kangana took to Twitter to share a motion poster of Thalaivi, and also announced the release date of the much-awaited biopic of the legendary actor-politician.

Kangana tweeted, “To Jaya Amma, on her birthanniversary Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021.”

The motion poster traces Jayalalithaa’s journey from films to politics. The audience hears a voice-over stating, “She changed the face of Indian cinema when she entered films. She changed the fate of Tamil Nadu when she entered politics. She wrote her own destiny and created history. By changing the future of millions, she became ‘Thalaivi.'”

The multi-lingual film is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Earlier in an interview, Thalaivi director AL Vijay opened up about his approach towards the Kangana Ranaut-starrer. He shared, “Our biopic intends to celebrate madam Jayalalithaa. At the same time, we aim to give a good cinematic experience to the audience. She was a warrior woman, and her story deserves to be told. The film is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad sir, who penned Baahubali and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. As a team, we are aware that screen adaptations of the lives of the famous tread a fine line—what and what not to show. I am eternally grateful to J Deepak, nephew of madam Jayalalithaa, who has given us the ‘green signal’.”

Apart from Kangana, Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran, Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu and Bhagyashree as Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya. The film will also see Poorna and Madhoo in pivotal roles.