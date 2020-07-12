Jaya Bachchan tests negative for coronavirus

Jaya Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19. (Photo: Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Jaya Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19. (Photo: Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said actor-politician and Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus. Amitabh and son Abhishek are currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after contracting the virus.

Pednekar said the Bachchans took the rapid antigen detection test. She added Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested negative for coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, had on Sunday posted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Abhishek Bachchan has asked people to remain calm and not panic. He shared on social media, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Jaya Bachchan has been away from acting for a while now. Her last film was R Balki’s Ki & Ka, in which she made a guest appearance along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Jaya is also a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party. She has been serving in the role since 2004.

