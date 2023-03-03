‘Dekho hass rahi hu’: Jaya Bachchan obliges paparazzi with photos, videos; explains why she gets angry when they click her

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who has been at loggerheads with paparazzi for the longest time, recently obliged for photos and videos to them. She even posed for the pictures as she attended celebrity designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s fashion film premiere. She even talked to the photographers and tried to make them understand why she gets angry at times.

In a few videos shared on several paparazzi Instagram accounts, Bachchan is seen smiling at the cameras. She even says, “Dekha hass rahi hun (See, I am smiling).” In another video, she explains, “Jab aisa hota hai na, toh main photo dene ko taiyaar hun (When it is like this, I am ready to give pictures),” while pointing towards the proper setup where photographers are standing in a queue and waiting for the celebrities to arrive. Bachchan adds, “But jab kuch personal hota hai aur app log chup kar photo lete ho, merko acha nahi lagta (I don’t like it when you people hide and click pictures and intrude on my privacy).”

When a member of the paparazzi asks a photographer to shut the video mode, Jaya Bachchan, with a smile, tells him, “Main taiyyar hun (I am ready).” The actor also posed for pictures with Abu Jani and even recognised a photographer who has been coming to click pictures for years. She even clicked a photo with him before leaving and replied to a photographer’s ‘namaste’. When a person complimented her, to everyone’s surprise, she replied to him, “You are a cool guy.”

As the videos were shared on social media, fans were surprised at her polite behaviour with the photographers. One of the comments on the video read, “Am surprised to see her smiling and not shouting at anyone like a school teacher😂😂😂.” Another wrote, “She is now finally trying to change her image with the media. Good.” A comment also read, “That NAMASTE was sooo gooodddd🤣🤌🏻.” An Instagram user also added, “1st time I saw her smiling.”

Besides Jaya, her daughter, Shweta Nanda also attended the event. Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan and Neha Dhupia were also spotted arriving for it.

Earlier, Jaya Bachchan has spoken about having qualms about lashing out at the photographers. While talking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the podcast What The Hell Navya, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said she ‘hates it’ when photographers ‘interfere’ in her personal space.

She said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’ (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?)”